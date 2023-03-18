There was mild drama on Saturday during the voting exercise in one of the polling units in Edo State, South-South Nigeria.

Though there was no governorship election in Edo, the elections for the state’s House of Assembly appear to be fiercely contested.

An eyewitness and observer working with the Centre for Journalism and Development (CJID) told PREMIUM TIMES how a yet-to-be-identified man caused pandemonium after dispersing voters with a gunshot.

The incident happened at Ward 6, Idomwina Primary School Unit 7, in Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State.

The election observer said: “After sorting votes, it was alleged that the total number of the votes cast was three more than accredited voters.

“They argued about what to do, the Presiding Officer went missing and a hot argument ensued.

“A tall dark-complexioned man with a white beard disagreed with the results and called for cancellation which was met by rejection voices.

“He rushed to his car. A grey Toyota Corolla LE …, brought out two double barrels of guns and shot and zoomed off after raising pandemonium.”

The election observer revealed that moments later, officials of the Nigerian Army arrived and the INEC Supervising Presiding Officer joined up later.

“They took the electoral materials away to the RAC, but before they left, the SPO hinted that the results of the unit might be cancelled,” he added.

After witnessing the terrifying experience, the CJID election observer said he was still not sure how he pulled through.

He said: “Still flashing back to the gunshots fired today at Idonmwina Primary School…the man was a few meters away from me when the gunshot was fired – I had no idea where I was, I ran but didn’t know where to.”

There were also reports of pockets of violence in Edo State during the 25 February presidential election in which the Labour Party got the majority of the votes even though it is a PDP-governed state.

