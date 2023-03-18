The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Gombe State, Muhammed Barde, has lost his polling unit to Governor Muhammadu Yahaya of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
The Assistant Presiding Officer I of the unit, Abubakar Salisu, announced the result. The polling unit is at Usman Memorial Bajoga Ward 006 in Gombe Local Government Area.
He said the PDP governorship candidate polled 160 votes while Mr Yahaya of the APC polled 195 votes. Kamisu Mailantarki of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) got six votes in the unit.
