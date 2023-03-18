The Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) has arrested 10 people suspected of vote buying with N1.9 million cash in Gombe State.
The EFCC Kano Zonal Commander, Farul Dogondaji, who is currently in Gombe State on election assignment , told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in a telephone interview that the suspects were arrested in Gombe, Akko, Nafada and Kwami local government areas of the state.
He said that 10 suspects were apprehended with 43 wrappers trying to induce eligible voters in the affected LGAs.
READ ALSO: EXCLUSIVE: EFCC begins probe of APC, PDP officials for money laundering
He said that all the suspects were arrested while attempting to share the money to influence voters during the Governorship and State Assembly elections.
The EFCC commander said the suspects will be charged in court after an investigation. (NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999