Some unidentified thugs on Saturday in Lagos chased voters away from polling units, as they attempted to steal ballot boxes.
A News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent, who was at Ward F3 Polling Unit 13, Ago Palace Way, Lagos, witnessed the thugs suddenly start chasing voters away with the aim of snatching ballot boxes.
The people ran for safety as the thugs continued to throw chairs and sprayed some chemicals at them.
NAN reports that the incident was ongoing when police officers swung into action and arrested one of the thugs while the others fled.
Voting, however, resumed as normalcy was restored by the police officers.
(NAN)
