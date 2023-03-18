The governorship and state house of assembly elections witnessed low voter turnout in many areas within Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

In some areas, accreditation and voting commenced late as a result of the late arrival of officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Despite the late arrival of electoral materials, many of the polling units had concluded voting as of the time of this report. The ad-hoc staff were seen at different polling units sitting and discussing among themselves because voters refused to turn up.

Other areas where accreditation and voting commenced early were scanty as only a few people were seen in the polling units.

Some of the areas PREMIUM TIMES visited were Iwo road, Arisekola, Apete, Bodija, Beere, Eleta, Ile-Tuntun, Academy, Gate, Mokola, Ojo, and the University of Ibadan.

In the past few days, a series of violence occurred within the state following disagreements between members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Three days ago, three persons were reportedly killed when some political thugs invaded a meeting of the APC at Ile-Tuntun, in Ibadan South East Local Government Area of the state.

A candidate of the APC for the state assembly election in constituency 2, Wariths Alawuje, said he was at the meeting but narrowly escaped being hit.

On Thursday, gunmen also attacked the family house of Teslim Folarin, the governorship candidate of APC in the state.

The gunmen attacked the governorship candidate’s ancestral home at Oja’gbo, in Ibadan South-east around 8 p.m.

