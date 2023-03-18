Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra has decried the low turnout of voters for the State House of Assembly election in the state.

Mr Soludo arrived at his Polling Unit 002, Ofiyi Square, Umueze at Isuofia Ward 13, Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra and cast his vote at exactly 11.30 a.m.

Speaking with journalists shortly after voting, the governor urged other eligible voters to come out and exercise their civic obligations.

He commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the early commencement of the process in the state.

He added that ”from the information available to me, the electoral process seems to be going on well in terms of deployment of logistics and early commencement of election.

“I think there is a great improvement compared to the previous election in terms of the arrival and deployment of materials. It seems to be going on well, relatively peaceful.

”I am optimistic that the will of the people will prevail in spite of low turnout of voters when compared to the previous election.

”I want to encourage the people of Anambra to step out and exercise their civic obligations by voting. Anyone who is on the queue before 2 p.m. will be allowed to vote and your vote will count.”

He commended residents for conducting themselves peacefully so far.

(NAN)

