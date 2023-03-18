Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for early commencement of the Governorship and House of Assembly elections in the state.

Mr Soludo stated this on Saturday shortly after voting at his Polling Unit 002, Ovuiyi Umueze, Isuofia, Aguata Local Government Area of the state at 11:30 a. m., according to his spokesperson, Christian Aburime.

“From the information available to me, I have sampled views across the state and it seems to be going on fairly well in terms of deployment of logistics and early commencement of election.

“I think there is a great improvement compared to the previous election in terms of the arrival and deployment of materials. It seems to be going on well, relatively peaceful,” Mr Soludo said.

The governor expressed optimism that the “will of the people will prevail” in the exercise.

He noted that the turnout of voters was low compared to the previous election and encouraged residents of the state to come out and cast their votes.

“Anyone who is in the queue before 2:00 p.m. will be allowed to vote and your vote will count. We expect the finishing; collation and announcement of results to end with a flourish”, the governor added.

Governorship election is not taking place in Anambra State because the exercise holds off season in the state.

However, the State Assembly election is holding in the state.

Mr Soludo is a member of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), the ruling party in the state.

