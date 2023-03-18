The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has appealed to security agencies monitoring the election to relax the security barricade across Benin City, to allow voters to move to their polling units to exercise their franchise, bemoaning the low turnout of voters.

Mr Obaseki made the appeal after casting his vote at about 10:17 a.m. at Emokpae Model Primary School, Unit 19, Ward 4 in Oredo Local Government Area of Edo State.

The governor who cast his after his wife Betsy Obaseki, who voted at about 10:14 a.m., described the turnout as the worst in the centre.

He noted that INEC moved some voters to polling units far away from their houses, which discouraged many from voting.

“This is the worst voter turnout l have seen or experienced in this centre. The extreme security measures taken should be relaxed. As you can see, there is a total lockdown of the city, preventing people from exercising their civic responsibility.

“It is important we have security during the election but it should not be overwhelming. The overwhelming presence of security men across the city is scary. Most people might want to stay away from their polling units.”

He added: “People whose polling units have been moved can’t walk to their new polling units. People would need to drive to where they vote but with the kind of barricade that has been put across the city, they will not be able to reach their polling units.

“I am appealing to the security agencies that while still maintaining tight security, they should grant waivers when people have proof that they are going to vote. The people should be allowed to vote to enable more people come out. The total security lockdown in the city is preventing people from voting.

“I am encouraging Edo citizens to come out and vote as there is adequate security.”

