The turnout of voters in Saturday’s House of Assembly elections in Ondo State has been low.

Governorship election is not holding in the state.

Vehicular movement was noticed unrestrained, contrary to the restriction order by the police.

Although there were road blocks in major towns and cities, the vehicles were eventually allowed to pass through the barricades.

Most of the polling units visited by PREMIUM TIMES in Akure metropolis witnessed a scanty turnout of voters and as a result INEC staff were virtually doing nothing.

At Fiwasaye Open Field, Akure, Ward 5 Unit 36 with 80 registered voters, as at 9.21am, the turnout was also very low, with a few voters walking in to cast their votes.

Despite the fact that INEC officials arrived polling units on time at 8:00 a.m., voting did not commence until around 9:00 a.m. in many units.

However, the outing appeared encouraging at Oba Ile, in Akure North Local Government Area, where voters trooped out in their numbers.

Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last election in Ondo State, Eyitayo Jegede, lamented the low turnout, saying it could be due to the disappointment of the 25 February presidential and National Assembly elections.

He expressed the hope that before the close of the election, some voters might see the need to come out and cast their votes.

“The good thing is that the process is peaceful for now, and I have voted,” he said.

“We only hope that we see more voters turn out as voting continues.

“There is apathy, expectedly due to what happened in the last election.”

Hakeem Aderemi, a PDP agent at Polling Unit 07, Ward 09, Akure North, expressed satisfaction at the turn out, saying more voters could troop out later in the day, just before the end of the exercise.

