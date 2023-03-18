Electoral materials arrived early in polling units in some parts of Eket Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State for governorship and House Assembly elections.

Solomon Daudo, Polling Officer said that electoral materials arrived at Unit 18 one of the Polling units in Ward 4 Urban, Primary School Atai Ndon at 7:20 a.m. on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Wards 4 Urban comprises five units which are units 3, 4, 17, 18 and 19.

Mr Daudo said that everything was in place, as they were waiting for INEC authorisation to commence the election.

Dorathy Imoh, the polling officer said that electoral materials arrived at polling units at 7:30 a.m.

She said also that the security officers and party agents of different political parties were all on the ground.

Joseph Ekaette, Senior Polling Officer, (SPO) said electoral materials arrived at Registration Area Technical Support (RATECH) centre in Ikot Ibiok last night and were distributed the materials before 7:30 a.m.

NAN reports that voting later commenced by 8:30 a.m.

NAN

