Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, the governorship candidate of the Labour Party for Lagos State, has alleged that Saturday’s governorship poll in the state has been marred by voters’ intimidation.

Mr Rhodes-Vivour, who cast his vote around 9:46 a.m. in his polling unit, Oshifila Igbira, Anifowoshe, Ikeja LGA, arrived in the unit in the company of his wife and some security officials.

He said there were cases of voter intimidation and harassment in areas like Ojo and Oshodi/Isolo.

“Since morning, we’ve been getting widespread reports on voters’ suppression, voters’ intimidation in places like Kosofe. At VGC, INEC officials are refusing to go into estates. They are telling estate people to come to the express road which is not a legal position for a polling unit to be,” he told journalists.

“We have similar situations all over in Ikate, several places, Ojo, Computer Village I am hearing as well. We are dealing with it in our situation room,” he added.

Mr Rhodes-Rhodes-Vivour said he is not placing his confidence in the Independent National Electoral Commission but rather in Lagos residents.

He said he heard reports that the Biometric Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) machine for Osborne 2 estate in the state was preloaded with votes.

As of the time of this report, PREMIUM TIMES could not establish any of the allegations made by the candidate.

“We must all stand up to this. It’s no longer acceptable. We are doing everything we can to ensure we come out victorious,” Mr Rhodes-Vivour said.

The Labour Party in Lagos seeks to unseat the governing APC in the state. Governorship elections are being held in Lagos and 27 other states on

