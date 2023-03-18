There has been low turnout of voters in various parts of Enugu State, Nigeria’s South-east, in the ongoing Governorship and House of assembly elections.

Although election officials and materials arrived early, PREMIUM TIMES observed that turn out of voters was poor in many polling units visited.

At polling units (PUs): 005 to 007, Government Technical college Ward, in Enugu North Council Area, for instance, only a few voters were waiting to cast their votes at of 8:33 a.m.

At PUS 009 to 0011, Obeagu Village, Awkunannaw, Enugu South Council Area, only about 10 voters were seen being accredited by INEC officials at about 9:22 a.m.

The situation was not different at PU: 030 and 029, Agbani Ward, Nkanu West Local Government Area.

An INEC official told this newspaper, at about 10:a.m., that only about three persons had voted at the polling units.

“During the last election, there was crowd of people here queuing up to cast their votes, but today, people are coming out in small numbers,” a resident, simply identified as Emeka told PREMIUM TIMES.

“They may still come out before the end of the election,” he added.

