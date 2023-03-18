The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it has arrested one Enock Ifeoluwa Ogungbamigbe, who is alleged to be a serial visa scammer.

The commission said in a statement on Friday that Mr Ogungbamigbe specialised in duping Nigerians desperate to migrate to Canada either to work or further their education, through fake visas and job offers.

The 32-year-old, according to EFCC, owns a Garden in Mpape, a suburb of Abuja.

Operatives of the EFCCs picked him up at Transcorp Hotel, Abuja, when he responded to an appointment to procure a visa for an applicant intending to migrate to Canada, unknown to him that it was bait, the statement added.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) today, March 17, 2023 arrested one Enock Ifeoluwa Ogungbamigbe, an alleged serial visa scammer who specialise in duping Nigerians desperate to migrate to Canada either to work or further their education, through fake visa and job offers.

The 32-year old who owns a Garden in Mpape, a suburb of Abuja, was picked up at Transcorp Hotel, Abuja by operatives of the Commission, when he responded to an appointment to procure a visa for an applicant intending to migrate to Canada. Unknown to him, that it was a bait.

His arrest followed a petition by a victim who lost N5million to the suspect as processing fees for Visa to Canada. The suspect had also promised the victim a job upon arrival in Canada. But he only delivered fake visas to the victims and all efforts to recover the money were futile.

The suspect would be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded.

Wilson Uwujaren

Head, Media & Publicity

17/03/2023

