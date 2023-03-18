The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it has arrested one Enock Ifeoluwa Ogungbamigbe, who is alleged to be a serial visa scammer.
The commission said in a statement on Friday that Mr Ogungbamigbe specialised in duping Nigerians desperate to migrate to Canada either to work or further their education, through fake visas and job offers.
The 32-year-old, according to EFCC, owns a Garden in Mpape, a suburb of Abuja.
Operatives of the EFCCs picked him up at Transcorp Hotel, Abuja, when he responded to an appointment to procure a visa for an applicant intending to migrate to Canada, unknown to him that it was bait, the statement added.
READ EFCC’S STATEMENT IN FULL
EFCC arrests alleged serial Canada visa scammer in Abuja
Press Release
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) today, March 17, 2023 arrested one Enock Ifeoluwa Ogungbamigbe, an alleged serial visa scammer who specialise in duping Nigerians desperate to migrate to Canada either to work or further their education, through fake visa and job offers.
The 32-year old who owns a Garden in Mpape, a suburb of Abuja, was picked up at Transcorp Hotel, Abuja by operatives of the Commission, when he responded to an appointment to procure a visa for an applicant intending to migrate to Canada. Unknown to him, that it was a bait.
His arrest followed a petition by a victim who lost N5million to the suspect as processing fees for Visa to Canada. The suspect had also promised the victim a job upon arrival in Canada. But he only delivered fake visas to the victims and all efforts to recover the money were futile.
The suspect would be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded.
Wilson Uwujaren
Head, Media & Publicity
17/03/2023
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999