The police in Anambra State, south-east Nigeria, have spoken on the alleged killing of a middle-aged man by operatives of the State Security Service (SSS) in the state.

The police spokesperson in Anambra State, Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

A report in the local media had claimed that the middle-aged man was shot by some SSS operatives on Thursday in Ogidi, a community in Idemili North Local Government Area of the state.

Some youths from the community were said to have staged a protest against the killing.

Mr Ikenga, a deputy superintendent of police, described the report suggesting that the victim was killed by SSS operatives as “misleading.”

The police spokesperson said the victim was shot by a member of a vigilante group in the area and not SSS operatives.

“On receiving the report at about 2:00 p.m., the police moved swiftly and effected the arrest of the assailant who was found with a pump action gun,” he said.

“The assailant was disarmed and taken into custody for interrogation and comprehensive investigation,” Mr Ikenga added.

The police spokesperson said the police in the state decided to clear the air on the erroneous report because they owe the public a duty to do so.

The Commissioner of Police in charge of election in the state, Aderemi Adeoye, has commiserated with the family of the deceased, Mr Ikenga said.

Mr Adeoye assured residents of the area that the investigation into the homicide will be “swift and thorough”.

He said the assailant would be arraigned in court.

The police commissioner thanked the protesting youths of the community for ensuring that their protest was peaceful just as he commended the traditional ruler of the community who intervened in the matter to “calm frayed nerves.”

He urged residents of the area to remain law-abiding and assured them that the police in the state will always protect their fundamental human rights.

