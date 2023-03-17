The Special Offences and Domestic Violence court in Lagos dismissed on Thursday the no-case submission filed by Femi Olaleye, a doctor accused of rape.

The judge ruled that the defendant should open his defence.

Mr Olaleye, the managing director of Optimal Cancer Care Foundation, is facing a two-count charge of defilement and sexual assault by penetration of his wife’s niece, offences which he is alleged to have committed between March 2020 and November 2021.

After the prosecution presented its case, the defence team made a no-case submission.

“Accordingly, the no-case submission is hereby overruled. The defendant is now called upon to open his defence under Section 246,” the judge said.

The judge said the prosecution team has presented six witnesses and evidence but he cannot rule based on the evidence provided.

“At this stage, I am not to decide whether the evidence presented is believed or not. I am not to decide the credibility of the testimonies of the prosecution witnesses.

“What I am obligated to do at this stage is to consider whether the evidence is reliable, then I can look at it candidly.”

Earlier, Olusegun Fabunmi, the lawyer for the defendant, argued that the prosecution had not provided sufficient evidence against his client to warrant him to enter a defence.

Mr Fabunmi said there was no time that the defendant was caught engaging in the alleged crime.

“The defendant even denied committing the offence. There is no prima facie case linking the defendant to the offence,” the lawyer said.

“In the first instance, the survivor did not state that the offence was committed, it was after thought,” the lawyer said.

“We want the court to look at the testimony of PW6, the police officer, who said that the survivor did not produce the medical report at the time she alleged the offence was committed.”

On his part, Babajide Martins, the prosecutor said the survivor identified the defendant as the person who allegedly asked her to perform sexual activities on him.

“There is no doubt about the identity of the defendant as the survivor gave account of how she was asked to suck the defendant’s sexual organ,” Mr Martins said.

“The issue that PW2 (survivor) does not know when the incident happened does not arise. The testimony of the survivor corroborated what the prosecution alleged the defendant of.”

“Even when the survivor was cross- examined by the learned silk, she informed the court that her defilement was during her menstrual cycle.

“That indicates that the survivor knows her menstrual time. The survivor said that the defendant usually came when children were asleep.

“We humbly urge the court to dismiss the application of the defendant and ask him to enter his defence.”

The judge fixed 29 March for continuation of trial.

