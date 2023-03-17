One person was reportedly injured after suspected thugs disrupted a rally of Labour Party‘s (LP) candidate for Surulere state House of Assembly constituency 1, Olumide Oworu.

Speaking on Thursday via his Twitter handle, the movie actor said he and members of his campaign team were attacked in the Iponri area of Surulere during the rally.

The incident, he said, occurred on Tuesday and was reported at the Iponri police division.

“My team and I were attacked on Tuesday as we attempted to campaign at Iponri, Surulere. A member of my team was injured, but we are thankful the incident didn’t escalate past the level it was. The case has been reported at the Iponri police station,” he wrote.

“I am not deterred by the incident. Instead I am more committed to seeing this through. We will pass through the wards in constituency 1 (Akinhanmi/Cole, Adeniran/Ogunsanya, Iponri Housing Estate/Eric Moore, Igbaja/Stadium, Shitta/Ogunlana Drive, Yaba/Ojuelegba). See you outside!

The LP candidate is challenging the incumbent Desmond Elliot of the APC in Saturday’s elections. Mr Elliot is also a movie star.

The police spokesperson in the state, Benjamin Hundeyin, did not answer his telephone calls.

