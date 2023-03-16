The Governing Council of the Kaduna State University (KASU) has approved the appointment of the institution’s first female Registrar and Bursar.

While Samira Balarabe was appointed the Registrar, Hauwau Dalhat, was appointed the Bursar, said a statement by the university’s Public Relations Officer, Adamu Bargo.

Ms Balarabe took over from the former Registrar, Samuel Manshop, whose tenure ended on 15 March.

She was the Deputy Registrar and the immediate past academic secretary of the institution.

She holds a Bachelor’s in Law from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and a Master’s in Conflict Peace and Strategic Studies with a specialisation in Conflict Resolution from KASU.

Ms Balarabe joined the institution in 2006 and rose through the ranks to become a Deputy Registrar in October 2018.

“In the course of her career, Balarabe served in different capacities: Vice-Chancellor’s Office as an Administrative Officer I (Legal); Faculty Officer in the Faculties of Arts and Medicine respectively,” Mr Bargo said.

“She also served in the Establishment Unit in charge of Council Affairs; Postgraduate School as Secretary; Academic Secretary in the Academic Affairs Unit as well as member and secretary to various committees in the university.”

Meanwhile, Ms Dalhat took over from Ahmed Ibrahim whose tenure as Bursar also ended.

Ms Dalhat is the immediate past Deputy Bursar and had headed the department as acting Bursar.

She holds a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Accounting and Finance from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

She joined the university in 2006 as an Accountant II in the Bursary Department and rose through the ranks to the position of Deputy Bursar.

The university said: “Ms Dalhat also served as a member of various committees in the university and equally served as a part-time lecturer with publications and supervised Postgraduate Diplomas,” the statement added.

“With over 16 years of practical experience in accounting and finance, Dalhat is a member of the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria, Chartered Institute of Information and Strategy Management. She is also a member of the Institute of Chartered Economists of Nigeria and Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, among others.”

Qosim Suleiman is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe

