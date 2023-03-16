The police in Enugu State, south-east Nigeria, said they have arrested two brothers for allegedly killing a security guard and his son in the state.

The incident happened on Sunday in Onuakpaka, Ndiagu-Akpugo, a community in Nkanu West Local Government Area of the state.

The police spokesperson in the state, Daniel Ndukwe, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

Mr Ndukwe, a deputy superintendent of police, said the suspects – Chinedu Nnaona, 25, and Maduabuchi Nnaoma, 21 – allegedly killed the victims in a failed attempt to steal a car from the compound.

The police spokesperson said one of the victims, Christian Ngene, was the caretaker and security guard at the house which belongs to an unnamed uncle to the suspects.

Mr Ngene was killed alongside his 12-year-old son, Promise, he said.

The police said investigation revealed that the suspects conspired and left Port Harcourt, Rivers State, where they resided with their parents, and visited their uncle’s house with the sole aim of stealing and selling their uncle’s Mitsubishi Grandis vehicle parked in his compound.

Mr Ndukwe said the suspects procured knives apparently, and subsequently scaled the parameter fence of the building to gain access into the compound.

“And to further gain access into the main building to get the car’s key, they used the baluster to attack the security guard in order to get the building’s keys from him. He resisted, but they overpowered and used the knives to severally stab him to death,” he said.

“They went ahead to stab and murder his said son, who was sleeping, to avoid being exposed by him. They gained access and ransacked the entire building in search of the car key, but were not successful,” Mr Ndukwe stated.

Arrest

The police spokesperson said the suspects were later arrested in Maryland, an urban part of the state by police operatives while they were trying to treat injuries inflicted on them by the slain security guard.

He said the police have evacuated the bodies of the slain victims and deposited them in the morgue for preservation and autopsy.

Two knives, two hand gloves and broken pieces of a concrete baluster – said to have been used by the suspects – were recovered from the building where the victims were attacked, according to the police.

