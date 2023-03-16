The Osun State Government has declared Friday as a public holiday ahead of Saturday’s House of Assembly elections in the state.

The spokesperson to the state governor, Olawale Rasheed, said the public holiday is to enable voters in the state to travel who need to for the election.

In a statement on Thursday, Mr Rasheed urged residents of the state to be peaceful and law abiding as they prepare for the elections.

The statement quoted the governor as advising voters to vote the right candidates into the state House of Assembly.

“I call on Osun people to file out and exercise their civic rights. This election is very critical as you will be electing lawmakers who will be working with me. You must vote right,” the governor said.

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State had also declared Friday as half day for workers in the state.

The notice was contained in a circular by the Secretary to the State Government, Olubanwo Adeosun, saying the half day is to enable workers prepare for the governorship and state legislative election.

The circular indicates that government offices are expected to close by 12 noon on Friday.

“Oyo State Governor, His Excellency, Engr. Seyi Makinde, in his commitment to ensuring participation of Public and Civil Servants in the state in the upcoming Governorship and House of Assembly election, has graciously approved the declaration of half day at work on Friday, 17th March, 2023,” he said.

“This approval of a half day at work will enable public and civil servants, who may wish to travel to perform their civic responsibilities, the opportunity to do so,” he added

“Flowing from the above, Government offices are to close by 12 noon, on Friday, 17th March, 2023, while staff covering essential services are expected to remain at their duty posts. Public and Civil Servants in the state are enjoined to go out on Saturday, 18th March, 2023, to perform their civic responsibilities.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

