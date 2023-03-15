The police in Ebonyi State, on Wednesday, said they have arrested seven suspects in connection with the murder of Igboke Ewa, a traditional ruler of Omege village, Umuezeokaoha, in Ezza North Local Government Area of the state.

This is contained in a statement issued to reporters in Abakaliki by the police spokesperson in the state, Onome Onovwakpoyeya.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the deceased was murdered at his palace by hoodlums on 27 February.

“Sequel to the attack and murder of the Traditional Ruler, a formal Complaint was made at the Divisional Police Headquarters, Achiagu, in the area by his son, Mr Igboke Samuel, “That his father, 76, of Umu-Ezekoha Community in Ezza North, was attacked and murdered in cold blood in his palace by hoodlums.

“A petition dated March 1, was also received by the Police on behalf of the family. Shortly, the complainant made a useful statement to the Police. In the course of investigation, seven suspects out of 10 were apprehended.”

Those arrested, according to the statement, are Nnabuike Emmanuel, 26 years old male (alias Champaign), Chukwudi Aliewa, 28 years old male (alias Ezza get Boys), Obinna Nwampepe, 39 years old male (alias Nwampepe), Uchenna Eze, 28 years old male, Nwogha George, 29 years old male, Nnamdi Paul and Odo Kenneth, both male.

“During interrogation, three of the suspects made useful confessional statement to the police and mentioned some of their collaborators in the gruesome murder of the monarch, who are currently at large,” the police said.

The Commissioner of Police in Ebonyi State, Faleye Olaleye, commended the efforts of police operatives on the matter.

Mr Olaleye assured residents of Ebonyi that the police would continue to protect lives and property in the state.

(NAN)

