The governorship candidate of Social Democratic Party in Oyo State, Michael Lana, has stepped down from the race to support Governor Seyi Makinde of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 18 March governorship election.

Mr Lana disclosed this at a press briefing on Tuesday in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State.

The SDP candidate accused the leadership of his party of selling out the party to some politicians for selfish interest.

Following the accusation, Mr Lana said he met with some stakeholders in the party and they all resolved to align with the PDP.

He therefore urged his supporters to vote for the PDP governorship candidate.

“We had to sit down and rethink and take a decision that will be in the best interest of the neglected and aggrieved party members, the candidates and the generality of the people of the state that we set out to serve. After several consultations, we resolved that the best thing for the state right now is to align ourselves with a really progressive candidate,” he said.

“We have, therefore, resolved to inform all our teeming supporters to vote massively for Makinde of the PDP on Saturday, March 18, 2023 and get him reelected as governor of the state.”

Mr Lana claimed that he had consulted widely before stepping down to support the incumbent governor and the decision was taken alongside the House of Assembly candidates.

“During my radio interview recently, I duly informed the members of the public that whatever step I would take would be determined by the decision of all candidates, especially the House of Assembly candidates of the SDP of which I am the governorship flag bearer,” he said.

“We have also consulted widely. We have talked with some national officers of the party and my supporters among the trade unions, traditional rulers, market associations and religious bodies,” he added.

“As you are aware, in almost all radio interviews I attended, I was asked whether, as it had become the habit of this party, I too would step down at the end of the day. Believing I was in the midst of ideologically sound members, and knowing myself as a principled person, I always answered in the negative. I believed fervently that my gospel of preaching issues and ideas would earn me the victory that the people of the state deserve.”

