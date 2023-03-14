The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Jigawa State, Umar Namadi, has vowed to make the state prosperous and self-sufficient if elected governor on Saturday.

Presenting his manifesto titled “My Agenda for Greater Jigawa 2023, ” during a stakeholders engagement in Dutse on Monday, Mr Namadi said that embracing technology in governance is a key to development.

“Serving Jigawa as Commissioner of Finance and Deputy Governor in the state where I was born and raised was a great honour. I have seen the revival of our state as one of the leading states regarding ﬁscal reform and infrastructure renewal. In recent years, we have witnessed the growth of our business ecosystem.

“We plan to make our beloved state a powerhouse in the ease of doing business in Nigeria and the technology hub of the northern states. I am proud to be part of the team that has made Jigawa a place where fiscal sustainability, infrastructure renewal, and social and economic opportunities abound.”

“The task before us is to build a stronger, smarter Jigawa that works for everyone. It is essential to retool and prepare the state to continue the marathon race of making Jigawa a place for us all to thrive,” Mr Namadi said.

He said his 12-point plan is all-encompassing and cuts across major sectors that directly impact the lives and economy of the people of Jigawa State, such as agriculture, education, health, employment, information and communication technology, and environmental issues.

“This comprehensive plan lays out my vision for sustainable economic growth, modern, efficient, and profitable agriculture, youth empowerment, employment, and productivity, an improved quality education system, an innovative, accessible, and affordable health care system, a comprehensive social security arrangement, as well as an enhanced security system.

“With this, we will build a knowledge-based economy, expanding opportunities in terms of empowerment, employment, and self-productivity for young people, strengthening our infrastructural renewal programs, and creating a sustainable plan for our children, the poor, and the elderly in our communities.

“Information and Communication Technology (ICT) as a priority sector for achieving socio-economic development, thereby, reclaiming the past glory of the state as the leader in e-governance and use of ICT for human capital development and digital job creation,” he added.

While espousing his plan for the agricultural sector, which is the mainstay of the state’s economy, the APC candidate pledged to build on the achievements of the current government in the sector.

“I will put in place an innovative and sustainable agricultural system through strategic investments in improving farming production through upscaling modernization and mechanisation, investing in irrigation infrastructure, promoting all-year-round food production through expansion of irrigation facilities, research, development, and strategic partnerships with local and international partners to attract needed investments to the sector, thereby achieving poverty reduction, food security, job creation, and increasing the state’s internally generated revenue.”

Mr Namadi also pledged to re-jig the educational sector in the state to make it more responsive to the modern educational demands and yearnings of the people of the state, thereby improving the quality of both Islamic and western education through adequate and timely recruitment of teachers, equipping the schools with up-to-date teaching tools and equipment, as well as providing regular training for the teaching staff.

“On the health sector, I planned to, among other things, improve an innovative, accessible, and affordable health care system for all through increasing budgetary funding to the health sector, well above the 15 per cent benchmark of the Abuja Declaration, and the institutionalisation of other innovative financing instruments that will inject more funds into the health sector.

“Other important themes in the blueprint include tackling the challenge of climate change through the conservation of forests and other natural resources; human development; rural transformation; community-based security; urban infrastructure; an investment drive; social security; and increasing the state’s internally generated revenue.

“Ensure the conservation and sustainable utilisation of natural resources through protection, afforestation, and reforestation programs, and enforce compliance with environmental safeguards protocols.

“Our policy and programs on the environment will be designed to address the severe consequences of climate change, such as flooding, desert encroachment, erosion, and other natural disasters on our environment.”

“My ultimate goal is to make Jigawa a particular state that works for everyone by creating an enabling environment for opportunities so that all our residents can thrive in peace and tranquillity. This is an essential moment for Jigawa State, and I hope I can earn your trust and support in continuing to move our state forward,” the governorship candidate said.

