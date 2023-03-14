The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Navy, Yusuf Gagdi (APC, Plateau), has joined the speakership race.

Though Mr Gagdi, a former Deputy Speaker in the Plateau State House of Assembly, is yet to officially announce his entry into the race, sources within his campaign told PREMIUM TIMES that he is only awaiting the decision of his party on zoning.

This newspaper gathered that Mr Gagdi, representing Panskhin/Kanke/Kanam federal constituency of Plateau State, has been meeting lawmakers to position himself in the event that the speakership is zoned to the North-central geopolitical zone where he hails from.

He may have to contend for the position with the incumbent Deputy Speaker, Idris Wase (APC, Plateau), who is also believed to be eyeing the speakership position.

42-year-old, Gagdi was elected into the Plateau State House of Assembly in 2015 on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Despite being in the minority in the State House of Assembly, he was elected as the deputy speaker and subsequently defected to the APC in 2016.

In 2017, he was impeached as the deputy speaker. In 2019, he contested and won the election into the House of Representatives.

He was appointed the Chairman of the House Committee on Navy by Mr Gbajabiamila in 2019.

APC zoning formula

The election of Senate President and the Speaker of the House of Representatives may be affected by decision on zoning. The President-elect, Bola Tinubu, is from South-west, while his running mate, Kashim Shettima is from the North-east.

There is also the effect of the same faith ticket by the ruling party as both Messrs Tinubu and Shettima are Muslims. Issue of faith is expected to play a role in the decision on zoning.

The ruling party had yet to announce any position on zoning. On Monday, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, confirmed that the party deliberated on the zoning arrangement during a meeting between the leadership of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party, the president-elect and the party’s elected members of the National Assembly.

He, however, stated that nothing concrete was reached and it has now been postponed till after the governorship election.

“On the issue of zoning, yes, we did talk about it; it is neither here nor there yet; we have another election coming up this weekend and we want to make sure that everybody goes back home, roll up your sleeves.

“It is not hurray yet; we are not there yet; we need to complete the victory and our joy before we talk about the National Assembly; and that’s basically what it was about,’’ Mr Gbajabiamila told journalists at the State House after the meeting.

The National Assembly election was conducted on 25 February. Out of the 360 seats in the House, results of 325 seats have been declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

APC has so far won 162 seats out of the 325 seats declared while the PDP trails with 102 seats. Labour party won 34 seats, NNPP had 18 seats, APGA won four seats, ADC had two seats, SDP had two seats while YPP had one seat.

INEC has announced there will be supplementary elections for the remaining 35 seats.

The lawmakers will be inaugurated in June.

