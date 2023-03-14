The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has rescheduled its mock Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) earlier fixed for 16 March.

The examination body has, however, fixed the new date for 30 March. This was contained in a statement by the board’s Head of Public Affairs and Protocol, Fabian Benjamin.

“The 2023 Mock-UTME earlier scheduled for Thursday, 16th March 2023, has been shifted to Thursday, 30th March 2023,” he said.

Mr Benjamin said the postponement is partly due to the postponement of the Governorship and States Houses of Assembly elections now holding on Saturday 18th March.

“Candidates, who registered early and indicated their willingness to take the Mock-UTME, would be notified as to when to print their Mock-UTME notification slip, which would contain their centres and other details,” he added.

The 2023 UTME registration ended on 22nd February after a one-week-extension.

At the end of the sale of E-pins on 20th February, JAMB Registrar, Ishaq Oloyede, said 1.6 million candidates were registered.

Innovations

Mr Oloyede added that the board has introduced new innovations to the 2023 UTME to address some observed infractions and centre failures.

If there’s a delay of up to one hour before the commencement of a particular session, he said the session will be cancelled and would be rescheduled for the candidates.

“By the same token, no examination can be started one hour after the scheduled commencement time. The session will be scheduled for any vacant or available slot.

READ ALSO:

“The Board has made it mandatory that candidates must be notified of their new scheduled session or centre, as the case may be before they leave their centre.

“In addition, no candidate would be allowed to spend less than one hour before submission of responses during the UTME. Similarly, the new regime would make it impossible for candidates to log in after one hour of activation of examination.”

The statement added that when any session is cancelled or could not hold, the examination will be rescheduled for another session which could be on the same day.

“Furthermore, they are not to leave the examination centre until they have been notified of the day and time of their rescheduled examination,” it said.

“Candidates are to note that any rescheduled examination is strictly meant to accommodate only those whose examination session could not hold on account of one reason or another not for those who were marked late or absent for their session.”

Qosim Suleiman is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe

