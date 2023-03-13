The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, has ordered swift conclusion of all investigations related to violations of the Electoral Act during the 25 February elections.

Mr Baba gave the order to commissioners of police in charge of commands nationwide.

In a statement issued by the force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in Abuja on Monday, the IGP said such case files should be forwarded to INEC for prosecution of the suspects.

He directed the commissioners to avoid further delay and ensure thoroughness in the investigations.

On the forthcoming elections, Mr Baba told the police commissioners to engage stakeholders in their jurisdictions through town hall meetings and other viable avenues to ensure a smooth exercise.

The IGP said the police would operate in a manner that would allow Nigerians to actively participate in the 18 March Governorship and House of Assembly elections.

He urged men and officers of the force to ensure an all-inclusive election security management during the polls.

Mr Baba also enjoined the public to cooperate with the police and other law enforcement agencies to ensure effective security during the elections.

”Our interest is to protect everybody, the electorate, accredited observers, INEC officials and materials,” he said.

(NAN)

