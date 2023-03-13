The Senate is to resume plenary on 21 March, the Clerk of the Senate, Chinedu Akubueze, has said.
A statement issued by Mr Akubueze on Monday in Abuja said that the plenary had been rescheduled from 14 March to 21 March.
He said: “This is to inform all Senators of the Federal Republic of Nigeria that the resumption of the Senate in Plenary has been rescheduled from Tuesday, March 14 to Tuesday, March 21.
“All senators are by this notice requested to resume sitting in plenary on Tuesday, March 21, by 10 a.m prompt.”
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Senate had on 2 March, suspended plenary to 14 March, to enable senators to participate in the Governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections.
The election which was slated for 11 March was postponed to 18 March by the Independent National Electoral Commission.
(NAN)
