President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Abuja from his hometown, Daura, Katsina State, following the postponement of the governorship and state assembly elections by INEC.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the president was in Daura for the presidential and National Assembly elections as well as gubernatorial and state assembly polls.

The Nigerian leader, who successfully participated in the Presidential and National Assembly elections on 25 February, departed Daura for Abuja as INEC postponed the governorship elections to March 18.

While in Daura, the president received Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo and the Kano State APC gubernatorial candidate, Nasiru Gawuna.

He also had a parley with his former classmates who visited him at his residence.

The president also inspected a Guard of Honour at Umaru Musa Yar’adua International Airport Katsina shortly before his departure.

The president is expected back in Daura on Friday for the gubernatorial and state assembly elections on Saturday.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the family, friends and associates of Franca Afegbua, the first female Senator of Nigeria, ”whose adventure into political leadership lifted the glass ceiling for women in the legislature in the Second Republic.”

The late senator was elected under the defunct National Party of Nigeria (NPN), to represent the old Bendel North.

Mr Buhari believed that the historical feat completely altered the perception and position of women, her state and the country, especially with the projection of exemplary leadership traits of empathy and inclusiveness, which earned Afegbua trust and respect.

The president also condoled with the Government and people of Edo, and her community, ”where she had remained an inspiration to young women, lifting many out of hopelessness through mentorship, and creating opportunities for others to realize their dreams in various careers.”

Buhari prayed that the Almighty God would receive the soul of the departed while urging the family to approximate her good works for posterity.

(NAN)

