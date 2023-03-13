The Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate in Enugu State, Chijioke Edeoga, says the LP has uncovered a plan by the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to destabilise the 18 March governorship and state assembly elections in the state.

In a statement on Sunday which was made available to PREMIUM TIMES, Mr Edeoga claimed that “credible intelligence” obtained by the “LP hierarchy” in the state indicated that “highly placed” members of the PDP in the state were implementing the “plan”.

He added that the PDP’s “plan” to thwart the forthcoming exercise followed the outstanding outing of the LP during the 25 February presidential and National Assembly elections in the state.

The party won seven of the eight House of Representatives seats in Enugu State.

“We have it on good authority that the plans by these enemies of the state, is to strategically target many of the rural communities in the state, where, our intelligence has informed, disruption of voting and/or frustration of collation of results is their core objective,” he said.

“We have also been informed that major polling units with potential for huge Labour Party votes have been identified, with armed and dangerous non-state actors, already briefed to do all within their power, including deadly force and summary killings, to ensure that results in polling units are not collated and uploaded to the INEC server, using the legally prescribed instrument of the Bimodal Voter Registration System (BVAS),” Mr Edeoga stated.

The LP candidate accused the PDP-led state government of diverting weapons procured for vigilante groups and other security agencies to thugs-from within and outside the state- who have been paid to destabilise the Saturday elections.

“Areas being specifically targeted for attacks and delays in deployment of materials by thugs in Enugu metropolis include: Okpara Square, School of Dental Technology, Achara Layout Primary School, Idaw River Primary School and Igbariam Primary School – all in Enugu,” he said.

Mr Edeoga also alleged that the thugs were “being armed and prepared to operate freely, appearing in Police, Army and Civil Defence uniforms,” in order to enjoy free movement across the state during the election to carry out the “planned attacks”.

He claimed the PDP members have planned to work in collusion with the officials of INEC, local council chairpersons and the leadership of the PDP, to “tactically and dubiously delay the distribution” of electoral materials from the Central bank of Nigeria to the local government areas of the state.

“The strategy is to work with the transportation logistics services providers to find one excuse or the other to delay the transportation of these sensitive materials, ensuring that they don’t get to the polling centres early enough, or not even get there at all for people to cast their votes.

The LP candidate said the party has urged the Federal Government to immediately order the State Security Service and the Directorate of Military Intelligence “to urgently conduct an audit of the guns, arms and ammunition that were legitimately approved for the Enugu State Government for use by the Forest Guards and the State Vigilante Services and ensure that every weapon so approved and acquired are duly and fully accounted for before Saturday’s elections.”

“We are also appealing that all election materials for the elections are transported to all the local council areas in the state, two days before the election day, to help avoid the planned intentional delays of arrival of electoral materials,” he added.

No response from PDP

The Chairperson of the PDP in Enugu State, Augustine Nnamani, did not respond to calls and a text message seeking comments from him about the allegations.

Also, Louis Amoke, a media aide to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, promised to direct this reporter to an official from the PDP Campaign Council for response. But declined to respond to calls from this reporter, afterwards.

Another PDP official in the state, who promised to “get back” to this reporter, also failed to do so, about three hours after.

