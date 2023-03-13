The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately comply with the Supreme Court’s judgement invalidating the federal government’s demonetisation policy.

The Supreme Court had also, in the judgement ignored by the government, extended the legal tender status of the old N200, N500, and N1,000 notes until 31 December.

Disturbed by the continued disobedience to the court’s judgement by both Mr Buhari and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the NBA has said Nigerians can no longer tolerate any form of dictatorship in a democratic government.

“We cannot under any guise or pretence accept or tolerate any appearance of autocracy or dictatorship. Our system of democratic governance has come to stay, it must not only be respected by all and sundry but must also be jealously guarded and protected,” the NBA said in a statement signed by its president, Yakubu Maikyau, on Monday.

It added, “This is the greatest test or challenge to our constitutional democracy and the Executive cannot afford to disregard the ORDERS of the Supreme Court made for the benefit of the people that elected it to power.

“I therefore, on behalf of all Nigerians, call on the President to immediately direct compliance with the terms of the orders made by the Supreme Court in its judgement delivered on 3 March 2023.”

The CBN had last year introduced the highly unpopular policy that sought to withdraw the old versions of newly designed N200, N500 and N1,000 banknotes from circulation within three months.

It later extended the original 31 January deadline set for ending the use of the old notes to 10 February in the throes of acute shortage of the new notes.

The policy has led to widespread cash crunch crippling socioeconomic activities across Nigeria.

In a bid to ameliorate the hardship on citizens, three state governments – Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara – sued the federal government at the Supreme. The plaintiffs urged the court to nullify what they described as a “currency confiscation” policy.

On 3 March, the Supreme Court handed down its verdict, ordering the federal government to allow the new and old banknotes to co-exist as legal tender till 31 December, 2023.

But 10 days after the Supreme Court ordered the federal government to reverse the demonetisation policy, President Buhari has yet to comply.

‘It’s disheartening’

“Rather than comply with the directives of the Supreme Court, the Federal government stuck to its position despite clear findings that the actions were illegal and unlawful,” the NBA president said in the statement released early Monday.

Citing several paragraphs of the Supreme Court verdict which criticised Mr Buhari for flagrantly disregarding the orders, Mr Maikyau, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, said, “It is sad and disheartening that the Federal Government and its agency, the CBN, will remain so adamant about the plight of Nigerians.”

In damning remarks about Mr Buhari’s refusal to implement an earlier interim orders of the Supreme Court halting the implementation of the 10 February deadline set for ending the use of old banknotes, Emmanuel Agim, who delivered the lead unanimous decision of the court, said:

“The rule of law upon which our democratic governance is founded becomes illusory if the President of the country or any authority or person refuses to obey the orders of courts.

“The disobedience of orders of courts by the President in a constitutional democracy as ours is a sign of the failure of the constitution and that democratic governance has become a mere pretension and is now replaced by autocracy or dictatorship.”

The NBA whose motto is, ‘promoting the rule of law,’ pledged its commitment to promoting the rule of law.

Standing up to guard rule of law

“The NBA shall stand up against any action that seeks to undermine the rule of law, the integrity of the Court and the independence of the judiciary,” Mr Maikyau vowed.

The association decried the CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele’s conduct in the handling of the controversial policy.

The NBA President detailed two futile efforts that were made by the association to interface with the apex bank leadership in a bid to resolve the imbroglio.

“In our view, the necessary logistical, infrastructural and manpower support, required for the successful implementation of the policy are in short supply and should be greatly improved upon if they are to be leveraged for full implementation of the policy with minimal loss or economic hardship,” the NBA had advised the CBN in one of its letters.

Several stakeholders, including the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF), condemned the currency redesign policy, urging the CBN to reverse it.

But the central bank remained adamant to calls for a review of the policy.

Faulting the policy, the Supreme Court said there was no compliance with the requirement of notice under section 20(3) of the CBN Act 2007.

“Even though the directive and its implementation is invalid, since the new naira notes have already been introduced and the old ones massively withdrawn, for practical purposes, in the face of the situation as it is, the President should direct the recirculation of the withdrawn old 200, 500 and 1000 naira notes and the two versions should continue as legal tender till 3112-2023, by which time the redesigned ones would have been printed enough to completely replace all the old notes.”

The Supreme Court re-echoed the views of the NGF who accused the CBN of “confiscating” depositors’ funds.

“The imposition of withdrawable cash limits after collection of the old notes amounts to a scheme to entrap and not allow much of such funds to come out of the banking system,” Mr Agim said in the apex court verdict.

