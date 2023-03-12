The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) said insufficient power allocation to the company by generation stations was responsible for the unstable electricity supply in the region.

Adamu Muhammed, public relations Officer, Niger Region, AEDC, disclosed this while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Minna.

“The Management of AEDC PLC wishes to inform its valued customers that it is aware of the unstable power supply experienced in recent times essentially caused by insufficient power allocation.

“Due to the limited energy allocation, we have had and will continue to implement load curtailment directives across our franchise to manage the situation for grid stability.

“This will involve occasional/temporary interruption of power supply to certain areas for a limited period.

“All this instability in power supply has to do with generation/transmission stations. If the generation stations improve, definitely our allocations will improve as well,” he said.

Mr Muhammed apologised to electricity consumers for the inconveniences caused by the load shedding.

“We are doing everything we can to ensure that the impact of the power outages is minimised, and we appreciate your understanding and cooperation during this challenging time.

“We appeal to our esteemed customers that we will continue to update them on the situation and provide any necessary information when it is available,” he said.

NAN reports that AEDC’s franchise area covers the Federal Capital Territory, Niger, Kogi and Nasarawa States.

The company is organised into nine regions and 39 area offices across the four states.

(NAN)

