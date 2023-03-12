A former governor of Sokoto State, Aliyu Wamakko, has appealed to the electorate in the state to be peaceful as they troop to polling units to cast their votes in Saturday’s Governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections.

The elections were initially scheduled for 11 March but were later postponed to 18 March by INEC.

The shift in date, according to INEC, was to enable the commission to reconfigure the BVAS machines it used for the 25th February presidential and national assembly elections.

Mr Wamakko, now a senator on the platform of the APC, in a special message to the people of the state, said peace is the prerequisite of any meaningful development.

“Without peace and harmony, development and socio-economic prosperity will continue to elude us.

“Our topmost priority should be the sustenance of peace, unity and the spirit of good neighbourliness,” the former Governor of Sokoto State said.

Mr Wamakko said that violence would not do anybody any good, as it is destructive and retrogressive.

He said: “Nobody should perpetrate violence in the name of politics, hence we should all uphold the sanctity of human life.

“God gives and takes leadership to whosoever He wishes and at his appointed time.

“So, we should all go out peacefully on Saturday and cast our votes for our preferred candidates.”

Mr Wammako, who was governor of Sokoto State between 2007 and 2015, is the leader of the opposition APC in the North-west state.

