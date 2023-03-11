The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has kicked against the decision of the Oyo state government to rename a popular central mosque in Iwo Road, Ibadan, after Governor Seyi Makinde.

The Islamic group has demanded the immediate reversal of the old name of the mosque.

MURIC made the demand in a statement signed by its Executive Director, Ishaq Akintola, and made available to PREMIUM TIMES on Saturday.

During a Friday Jumah service in October 2019, Governor Makinde had said the Adogba Central Mosque would be demolished to pave way for the construction of an interchange (bus terminal).

The governor said the project would be completed between nine and11 months.

He further said a church around the interchange area would also be demolished.

The central mosque has now been rebuilt at another location almost four years after the governor’s promise.

Within its complex are an Arabic school, an Islamic Model School, a Research Centre, a Library, an events hall, ample parking space and a good road network.

It has also been renamed after the governor, to the anger of MURIC, which has accused the governor of trying to score cheap political points.

“Even the timing of the completion of the mosque was calculated to coincide with the 2023 electioneering period. Seyi Makinde has played on the intelligence of the Oyo State Muslim community. It is outrageous,” MURIC said.

The group described the act of the state government as a desecration of the place of worship.

“We are shocked to our marrows. What audacity! It is desecration of our place of worship. We cannot worship Makinde. We will worship Allah alone. It would have been right if he had not destroyed our mosque ab initio. But now we can still ask him ‘Where is our mosque?’ It is highly immoral. His action also lacks tact.

“Makinde can only be justified to name the mosque after himself if the money spent on its construction belonged to him personally. He needs to prove that to us but he has not. He used our common patrimony. That money belongs to the tax payers of Oyo State. It is not Makinde’s money. Therefore he has no moral right to name the mosque after himself. It is daylight robbery. It is abracadabra: the more you look, the less you see. Makinde has robbed Peter to pay Paul. Apart from the immoral angle, the governor has exhibited ulterior motive.

“Unfortunately the governor does not know that the Muslims are not pleased with his action. The best advice we can give him at this point is to remove his name from the mosque and replace it with the original name of the mosque which he destroyed, viz, Adogba Central Mosque.

“MURIC is known for dialogue and non-violence. Our motto is ‘Dialogue, No Violence’. Neither do we issue threats or give ultimatum. But the best time for the governor to effect the change of nomenclature is before the gubernatorial election coming up next week, Saturday, 18th March, 2023 in order to avoid protest votes on that day.

“We say capital ‘NO’ to ‘Makinde Central Mosque’. It is a rogue nomenclature. Our mosque is ‘Adogba Central Mosque.’ Engr Seyi Makinde has no mosque.”

Government keeps mum

Contacted, the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Taiwo Adisa, said he was aware of MURIC’s statement but refused to comment on the matter.

“That matter is not one that I want to talk about. I don’t want to say anything about the matter.”

