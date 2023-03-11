Amotekun Corps, the security network of states in the South-west geo-political zone arrested a 24-year-old suspected rapist in Iwo, Osun on Friday.

He was alleged to have been keeping a 16-year-old girl in his room for three days while having carnal knowledge of her.

Commander of the corps in Osun, Bashir Adewinmbi, told reporters in Osogbo on Saturday that the security outfit arrested a 28-year-old herbalist in Iwo.

The herbalist allegedly defrauded some persons and was also found to be in possession of fake 100 dollar and N1,000 notes.

“The suspects were arrested at different locations in Iwo on Friday after reports were made to Amotekun about their nefarious activities.

“Upon interrogation, the suspects confessed to the crimes and were handed over to the police for further investigation and prosecution,’’ Mr Adewinmbi said.

The Amotekun commander urged Osun residents to always assist security agencies with information that could help to prevent crime and apprehend criminals.

(NAN)

