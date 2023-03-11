Some supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State under the umbrella of ‘Concerned Ogun Citizens’ have stormed the residence of a former governor of the state, Ibikunle Amosun, to beg him to help their party to unseat Governor Dapo Abiodun in the 18 March governorship election.

Although a senator on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Amosun is not supporting Mr Abiodun’s second term bid. Instead, he has been campaigning for the candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), ‘Biyi Otegbeye.

Mr Amosun also did not support the governor when he was elected in 2019.

On Saturday morning, the PDP supporters carrying placards stormed the Ibara Housing Estate residence of Mr Amosun and urged him to support the candidate of PDP, Ladi Adebutu, in the election.

Some of the inscriptions on their placards read “Dapo Abiodun must go”, “Senator Ibikunle Amosun don’t let Ogun State people down”, “Senator Amosun support us now”, “United we stand, divided we fall,” “Senator Ibikunle Amosun, please join force with PDP allied forces now”, “New Ogun State is possible, Dapo Abiodun must go”, among others.

The leader of the group, Ajirotutu Oluwafemi, who delivered a letter to the senator, said only strong alliance can help the opposition to defeat Mr Abiodun at the poll.

“It is very obvious that to defeat an incumbent we need to work together as a team with a lot of sacrifices.

“Excellency Sir, we are hereby appeal to you in the interest of the good people of Ogun State to please see reasons to stop using ADC as another platform to take over power from Dapo Abiodun and APC.

“It is logically clear that any vote for ADC in the coming election will serve as an indirect assistance to return Dapo Abiodun to office. There’s no way by which major oppositions go different ways and the incumbent will not have his way.

“It’s on this note we are passionately appealing to your Excellency to come out to lead the major opposition political parties in Ogun State to victory on the platform of PDP,” Mr Oluwafemi said.

The protest letter was received on Mr Amosun’s behalf by the director – general of Biyi Otegbeye Campaign Organisation, Muyiwa Oladipo.

The campaign DG assured the supporters that their demands would be looked into in the interest of the generality of Ogun people.

