The National Welfare Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Friday Nwosu, has died.

Mr Nwosu, chieftain of the ruling party from Abia State, was age 63 at the time of his death.

According to reports, he died at an undisclosed hospital in Abuja on Thursday after a brief illness. Mr Nwosu was elected into APC NWC in May 2022.

“Words are not enough to describe the monumental loss brought by the passing of the Party’s National Welfare Secretary, Sir Friday Nwanozie Nwosu on the APC family. May his soul Rest In Peace,” the ruling party said in a tweet on Friday.

Buhari, Tinubu mourn

President Muhammadu Buhari and President-elect, Bola Tinubu have also expressed shock over the death of Mr Nwosu.

Mr Buhari, in a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu, on Friday, said the death of the APC official has left a big vacuum in the party.

He praised Mr Nwosu for his “wisdom and maturity” in handling the activities of the party.

Mr Tinubu, in a statement issued by one of his media aides, Abdulaziz Abdulaziz, on Friday, said Mr Nwosu’s death had left a gaping hole in the party.

“I received with shock and grief the news of the sudden death of Chief Nwosu. He was a dedicated party man and a leader who paid his dues for the success of the party.

“I join friends and family in grieving this sudden loss of a man who had worked so well for our great party. His sacrifices and contributions to the growth of democracy and our party will be cherished for a long time,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

