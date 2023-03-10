The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, on Friday sympathised with victims of the fire outbreak at the Ajegunle spare parts market and the Ikeja train accident that occurred in Lagos this week.

Mr Obi described the incidents as “mishaps too many” for the good people of Lagos state.

A fire outbreak occurred at an auto spare parts market in the early hours of Wednesday in Lagos. The incident left several shops and goods worth millions of naira destroyed.

Reports said a yet-to-be-identified man also died in the incident.

While the state and the victims of the fire incident were still counting their losses, on Thursday morning, a moving train heading to Lagos from Abeokuta collided with a Lagos State government staff bus conveying passengers to work.

Authorities said at least six people have been confirmed dead from the incident so far and that several others who sustained various degrees of injuries are responding to treatment.

The incidents prompted the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to suspend his ongoing political campaigns and declare a three-day mourning for those who died in the accident.

In a press statement issued by the Obi-Datti media team, the presidential flag bearer of the LP commiserated with victims of the mishaps in Lagos and other parts of the country.

“The sad news of the fire outbreak at Akere Spare Parts Market in Olodi, Apapa, Ajegunle Lagos plus the train bus accident that left deaths, injuries and loss of properties at this critical time of hardship can be disheartening knowing the hardship Nigerians are going through already,” the statement quoted Mr Obi to have said.

“I commiserate deeply with all those affected by these accidents. I call on the affected government and relevant authorities to investigate the cause of the accidents thoroughly, and forestall future occurrences while finding ways to help the affected victims.”

Mr Obi said that there is a need for equal protection under the law and that the government must prioritise its responsibility to protect lives and property.

