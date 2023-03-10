Yemi Kale, a former Nigerian statistician general, has been appointed as partner and chief economist at KPMG Nigeria.

KPMG Nigeria, one of the leading professional firms providing audit, tax and advisory services, announced Mr Kale’s appointment in a statement on its official Twitter page Thursday.

The statement states that as the chief economist, Mr Kale will lead the firm’s view on macroeconomics and enhance the breadth of solutions involving economic modelling and macroeconomic analysis, in private and public sector clients.

It added that Mr Kale holds a B.Sc. Honours degree in Economics (first class), Addis Ababa University, and an M.Sc. (distinction) and PhD in Economics from The London School of Economics and Political Science.

“He has deep experience, gained from both the private and public sectors, in macroeconomic analysis, financial, economic and investment research and fiscal and macroeconomic policy advisory.

“From 2011 to 2021 he served as the Statistician General of the Federation/Chief Executive Officer of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS),” it said.

Mr Kale was first appointed in August 2011 as the statistician general of the federation and chief executive officer of the National Bureau of Statistics, (NBS), for an initial five-year term. Before assuming office, he was the Special Adviser to the then Minister of National Planning.

In October 2016, he was reappointed for a second term of five years by President Muhammadu Buhari. He served in that position until 2021.

Mr Kale has served on several presidential committees and advisory bodies. He is also an alumnus of the Harvard Kennedy School of Government leadership in government programmes.

The new appointee belongs to several professional bodies.

He is a Fellow of the UK Royal Statistical Society, Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Administrators and Researchers of Nigeria, Member at the World Economics Federation, Member at the Royal Economic Society and Member of the Nigerian Statistical Association.

