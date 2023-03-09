The High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyanya, Abuja, has sentenced a businesswoman, Mercy Yusuf, to 10 years’ imprisonment for a fraud involving a multi-million-naira property.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said in a statement on Thursday that the court convicted and jailed Ms Yusuf on Tuesday.

In the statement signed by its spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, EFCC said Ms Yusuf was convicted alongside her company, M Properties Limited, on the charges of fraudulently obtaining $298,000 and N40million from another firm, Bacab Properties Limited.

The statement said Ms obtained the money from the victim under the false pretence that she was the beneficial owner of Plot 1721 Jahi District Cadastral Zone B08, Abuja.

The judge, E. Okpe according to the EFCC, held that the prosecution had proved the case with four counts against the defendants beyond reasonable doubt.

“The court therefore convicted the defendants on all the counts and sentenced them to 10 years imprisonment on counts 1 and 2, and two years’ imprisonment on counts 3 and 4.

The sentences are, however, to run concurrently, implying that Ms Yusuf will be in jail for a period of 10 years being the longest prison time imposed by the judge.

The court further ordered the convicts to make restitution in the sum of $298,000 and N41 million to the nominal complainant.

Wilson Uwujaren

Head, Media & Publicity

09/03/2023

