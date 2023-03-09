Troops of 13 Brigade Nigerian Army, Calabar, deployed for Operation Akpakwu, have rescued the Commissioner for Women Affairs in Cross River State, Gertrude Njar, from captivity.

The spokesperson of the brigade, Dorcas Aluko, a captain, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Calabar.

The commissioner was kidnapped on 1 February in Mayne Avenue area, Calabar South. It is unclear when the rescue operation took place.

“Acting on actionable intelligence on the victim’s whereabouts, troops laid a tacit ambush for the kidnappers around Peter Effiong Creek, Messembe, Jebs.

“The gallant troops tactically sprung an ambush to take the kidnappers by surprise, while on a search of the victim.

“In the ensuing melee, the criminals abandoned the victim and fled into the creeks,” Aluko said.

She added that the troops were on the trail of the fleeing criminals.

According to Aluko, the victim was receiving medical treatment, after which she would be discharged.

“The Commander 13 Brigade Nigerian Army commends troops for their gallantry and urges them to sustain the tempo against all criminal elements in the Brigade’s Area of Responsibility.

“Members of the public are also encouraged to continue providing timely and accurate information on criminal activities within their vicinities,” the spokesperson said.

(NAN)

