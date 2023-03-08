A yet-to-be identified man has died following a fire outbreak that erupted in the early hours of Wednesday at an auto spare parts market in Ajegunle, Lagos.

Margaret Adeseye, the director of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, in a statement on Wednesday said that number of shops and goods affected in the incident could not be immediately determined.

“At about 03:28 Wednesday wee hours, a Fire outbreak was alerted to Akere Spare Parts Market, Kirikiri Road, Akere Bus Stop, Olodi-Apapa, Ajegunle, Lagos that saw the Ajegunle Fire Station of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service as first respondent,” the statement reads.

“Upon arrival, it was discovered that rows of shops that traded in auto spare parts was well alight that led to Sari-Iganmu and Ilupeju Fire Crews of the Agency joining up to subdued the raging Fire and salvage a nearby major market Petroleum Filling Station with a fully loaded 33,000 liters PMS tanker amongst other adjoining buildings.

“However, a male adult was recovered by the Tolu Police Division of the Nigerian Police around the scene while the Lagos Neighborhood and Safety Corps and the Red Cross were also in attendance.”

The agency said that the cause of this could not be immediately ascertained.

Ms Adeseye added that it would “require detailed investigation to ascertain as well as post incident enumeration to account for the number of lockup shops and wares lost.”

