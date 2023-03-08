The President-elect, Bola Tinubu, has congratulated the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, on his 66th birthday.

Mr Osinbajo, a professor and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, turned 66 today, 8 March.

In a statement signed on behalf of the President-elect’s media office on Wednesday by Tunde Rahman, Mr Tinubu lauded the leadership and administrative skills of Mr Osinbajo and his professional accomplishments as an academic and erudite lawyer, which have seen him serve successfully as attorney general and commissioner for justice during his administration as governor of Lagos and now as the vice president of Nigeria.

“I rejoice and celebrate with our Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, on the attainment of 66 today. Professor Osinbajo has been a remarkable intellectual in public service since he served with me in Lagos as Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice. He contributed immensely to the success of our administration and led our justice sector reforms.

ALOS READ: President Buhari celebrates Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at 66

“As the Vice President of our country, Professor Osinbajo has partnered very well with our leader, President Muhammadu Buhari, to deliver on the progressive programmes of our party to make life better for Nigerians, especially in areas of massive infrastructural development and life-changing Social Investment Programmes.

“On this special day, I join his immediate family, friends and political associates to wish him continuous good health. Many happy returns dear Professor Osinbajo.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

