The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has expressed concern over claims of victory at polls by more than one political party.

The Director-General of NOA, Garba Abari, said this in Abuja on Tuesday at a Breakfast Meeting with the Media towards Post Election Stability in the country.

The meeting was organised by the NOA in collaboration with International Alert Nigeria.

Mr Abari noted that the current situation where more than one political party is claiming victory holds ominous signs for the polity, if not delicately managed.

According to him, it is not unusual that some will feel dissatisfied after any election.

“This is so because, in the case of electoral contest for the position of president, only one candidate can win at a time.

“Our current situation where more than one political party is claiming victory holds ominous signs for the polity if not delicately managed.

“It is in view of the agency’s mandate aimed at building national cohesion that I am hosting this breakfast meeting with the media,’’ the director-general said.

According to him, the meeting is to enlist media support for moderation and conflict sensitivity reportage of the unfolding events after the declaration of a winner at the presidential elections.

“Let our conversation be temperate, conflict sensitive and moderate, so that followers of various political parties are not incited to violence.

“I have a special appeal to the media. You have a role to play now. Do not magnify the political narratives that divide our country and our people.

“Democracy is about the contest of ideas and was never meant to produce violent outcomes. Let us all work towards the peace that we so desire for us and generations yet unborn.’’

Mr Abari also urged Nigerians who would participate in the March 11 Governorship and state House of Assembly elections to conduct themselves in a peaceful and orderly manner, to ensure a violence free and credible election.

Paul Nyulaku, the Country Director, International Alert Nigeria, said that his organisation partnered with the NOA to support in building up discussion towards national integration and post-election stability in the country.

(NAN)

