Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has said he was not against the South-east region voting “massively” for Peter Obi, during the 25 February presidential election.

Mr Umahi said this on Monday at the Ebonyi International Airport, Onueke, while addressing residents of Ezza, the clan where the airport is.

The governor said he was not against the “strides” recorded by the Labour Party candidate during the elections.

“The All Progressives Congress (APC) is not angry or condemn Obi’s feat as the South-east has made a strong statement with it.

“One, however, digs with two arrowed woods so that when one fails to stick on the target, the other wood will stick to it,” he said.

He said it is important for any tribe to reserve a slot for negotiation after the internal sharing to make assurance double.

“Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra harped on this fact and was crucified but his words have come to pass.

“The wise thing for the Igbos to do is to tell themselves the truth that we alone cannot make ourselves president.

“We have to work with other tribes as the South-west did with the north and have succeeded.

“We have to stop being parochial and clannish as who could had believed that Obi was talking with me up till the last minute.

“He was also talking with other governors even those from the north,” he said.

Mr Umahi advised the Ezza people to be strategic in their political evaluations to be “relevant in the political equation of the state”.

“Oath was said to be taken on anyone who votes against the gubernatorial candidate from the clan and if this is so, how will other clans vote for you.

“Majority of the stakeholders here are supporting power shift to the Izzi clan of the northern senatorial district and this will sustain the existing charter of equity and fairness.

“I am not telling you not to vote for your son but I want people to be allowed to vote for candidates of their choices,” he said.

The Chairman of Ezza North Local Government Area, Moses Nome, thanked the governor for addressing the people, noting that they would continue to support his policies and programmes.

“We have intensified efforts to ensure that all those who perpetrate violence in the clan are brought to book to allow people to freely exercising their franchise,” he said.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

