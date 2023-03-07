President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday congratulated the newly appointed Director and Head of Secretariat of the Intergovernmental Group of Twenty-Four, (G24), Dr. Iyabo Masha.

In a letter signed by him, President Buhari noted that by the appointment, Dr. Masha has made history, becoming the first African to hold the position since the organization was founded in 1971.

According to a statement by presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, the President enjoined Dr. Masha to use the position to champion the cause of developing countries, especially on the key economic challenges of economic diversification, debt resolution, tax policy and financial sector development.

READ ALSO: Nigerian emerges first African to head G24 global secretariat

“Having worked closely with Dr. Masha during her time with the Presidential Economic Advisory Council, I have no doubt in my mind that she has the drive, dedication to duty, and professionalism to rise to the responsibilities of the position.

“Congratulations, Nigeria is proud of your achievement, and I wish you a successful tenure,” the President added.

Before her latest appointment, Mrs Masha, a highly regarded economist, was a member of Nigeria’s Presidential Advisory Council On the Economy.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

