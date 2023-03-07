The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Ebonyi State, Benard Odoh, said on Monday that he has secured a court order to stop his arrest by the police.

The police had declared Mr Odoh wanted in connection with the murder of a traditional ruler in the state, Igboke Ewa

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the deceased, who was the Ewa of Omege Village, Umuezeokaoha, Ezza North Local Government Area of Ebonyi and Chairman of Ezza Traditional Rulers, was murdered at his palace on 27 February.

The police in the state, had earlier on Monday in a statement, declared Mr Odoh and nine other suspects wanted over the murder.

Mr Odoh, however, said the allegations against him were false, malicious, baseless and spurious.

The APGA gubernatorial candidate added that he had already obtained an Order from the state High Court, Owerri which stopped the police from arresting him.

According to him, the court in suit No: HOW/194/2023, dated 3 March, restrained the police and other security agencies from harassing or arresting him until the matter brought before it is determined.

He said the court order had been copied to the Inspector General of Police (IG) and other security agencies.

“The IG upon being served the said order stopped all actions in the matter, as mark of respect for the court,” he claimed.

Mr Odoh, therefore, said the statement declaring him wanted, as issued by the police in Ebonyi, was contrary to the order of court.

“I am not on the run and cannot be said to be on the run for any reason whatsoever, but pursuing and seeking the resolution of the false and misleading allegations brought against me through legal and peaceful means.

“The allegations are politically-motivated and intended to undermine my chances of winning this Saturday’s Governorship election in Ebonyi,” he added.

He urged his supporters to discountenance the police statement and remain calm, focused and resolute in the task of winning the forthcoming election.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

