The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has called on the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, to be righteous in the discharge of his responsibility when he is sworn in as the president of the country.

In a statement by the Deputy Secretary General of the council, Salisu Shehu, the NSCIA congratulated Mr Tinubu for his victory in the presidential poll.

Mr Tinubu was declared the winner of the 2023 presidential election with 8,794,726 votes ahead of Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Mr Shehu said the council was not surprised by the outcome of the election taking into consideration Mr Tinubu’s “track records in public service, decades of hard work, selflessness, sacrifice, unflagging commitment and dedication to the Nigerian project….”

The council called on Mr Tinubu to ensure he implements measures to fast-track the development of the country.

“We urge you, upon assumption of office, to put in place policies and measures that would lead to the large-scale transformation of our country’s economy, security, social infrastructure, and human capital development,” he said.

“In addition, Your Excellency, you are a very experienced human and financial resources manager, a hunter of talents and an enabler of men and women. You are sui generis among your peers in the encouragement that you constantly give to the Nigerian youths to offer their best in the service of our country.

“Consequently, the Council is confident that you would bring to bear your wealth of experience in assembling an all-inclusive team of experts in the administration of our country in a way that would foster unity and peace as well as engender sustainable development that we all crave. Justice is considered as the hallmark of leadership and a non-negotiable requirement of Islam.

“We would like to remind you that as a Muslim in a position of authority, leadership is trust and a lot will also be expected from and demanded of you by the people of this great country. We, therefore, urge Your Excellency to continue to be good, truthful, honest, fair, transparent, disciplined, prayerful and righteous in the discharge of the duties Allah has entrusted to you because every opportunity is for an appointed term. You can always count on the support and prayers of the NSCIA in this respect,” Mr Shehu said.

BELOW IS THE FULL TEXT OF NSCIA’S LETTER TO PRESIDENT-ELECT BOLA TINUBU

NSCIA/HQ/GF.01/24/VOL.II Date: 9th Sha’aban, 1444 AH

2nd March, 2023

His Excellency,

Sen. Ahmed Bola Tinubu,

President-Elect,

Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Your Excellency, Assalaam ‘Alaykum,

CONGRATULATORY MESSAGE

Say: “O Allah! Owner of Sovereignty! Thou givest sovereignty to whom Thou wilt, and Thou withdrawest sovereignty from whom Thou wilt. Thou exaltest whom Thou wilt, and Thou abasest whom Thou wilt. In Thy Hand is the good. Lo, Thou art Able to do all things.

Thou causest the night to pass into the day, and Thou causest the day to pass into the night. And Thou bringest forth the living from the dead, and Thou bringest forth the dead from the living. And Thou givest sustenance to whom Thou choosest, without stint.

(Aal-i-Imraan, Q 3: 26-28)

O you who believe, be persistently standing firm for Allah as witnesses in justice, and do not let the hatred of a people prevent you from being just. Be just; that is nearer to righteousness. And fear Allah; indeed, Allah is Acquainted with what you do. (Al-Ma’idah, Q 5:8)

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) under the leadership of its President-General and Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alh. Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, CFR, mni, on behalf of the entire Muslim Ummah in Nigeria, heartily congratulates you, on your resounding victory during the Presidential elections and emergence as the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The Council is also very grateful to the Almighty Allah for the victory which is a clear manifestation of His immense favours on you and His preference that you lead our great people and nation at this point in time. Alhamdulillah!

Meanwhile, your victory did not actually come to us in the Council as a surprise. We have followed with keen interest your trajectory in the Nigerian political landscape. We can attest to your track records in public service, your decades of hard work, selflessness, sacrifice, unflagging commitment and dedication to the Nigerian project as well as the excellent interpersonal relationships that you have built across the country over the years.

In addition, Your Excellency, you are a very experienced human and financial resources manager, a hunter of talents and an enabler of men and women. You are sui generis among your peers in the encouragement that you constantly give to the Nigerian youths to offer their best in the service of our country. Consequently, the Council is confident that you would bring to bear your wealth of experience in assembling an all-inclusive team of experts in the administration of our country in a way that would foster unity and peace as well as engender sustainable development that we all crave. Justice is considered as the hallmark of leadership and a non-negotiable requirement of Islam.

We urge you, upon assumption of office, to put in place policies and measures that would lead to the large-scale transformation of our country’s economy, security, social infrastructure, and human capital development.

We would like to remind you that as a Muslim in a position of authority, leadership is trust and a lot will also be expected from and demanded of you by the people of this great country. We, therefore, urge Your Excellency to continue to be good, truthful, honest, fair, transparent, disciplined, prayerful and righteous in the discharge of the duties Allah has entrusted to you because every opportunity is for an appointed term. You can always count on the support and prayers of the NSCIA in this respect.

We pray that the Almighty Allah bless you abundantly and grant you success so that your tenure shall be a reference point in the annals of leadership in this country. We also beseech Him to guide, guard and grant you the wisdom and strength to discharge your duties creditably so as to showcase and enhance the image of Islam by your exemplary conduct and performance.

The Council requests that you reflect on the above-quoted verses of the Glorious Qur’an as they are relevant to the current situation. Indeed, in the cited verses are messages for you to ponder upon.

While thanking the Almighty Allah for His grace in your life and fervently praying for your success in this exalted position, please accept the assurances of the Council’s highest regards.

Yours faithfully,

Signed

Prof. Salisu Shehu

Deputy Secretary-General

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

