A police sergeant has been found dead inside the residence of the former Commissioner of Police in Ogun State, Lanre Bankole.

Mr Bankole handed over to the former Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, on 10 February.

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, deployed Mr Bankole to head the Force Criminal Investigations Department (FCID) X-Squad at its Annex in Lagos State.

While he was away, police officers were on guard at his residence.

The deceased police officer was identified as Gbenga Onakomaya.

His body was found on Saturday at Mr Bankole’s house located at Kemta Housing Estate, Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

A police source told PREMIUM TIMES that Mr Onakomaya was found lifeless and was confirmed dead at the Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta.

The police source said the body has been deposited at the mortuary while the police authorities have ordered an autopsy.

“The family had been contacted and an autopsy will be carried out to confirm the real cause of death,” the source said.

Contacted, the police spokesperson in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident.

