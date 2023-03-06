The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, on Monday, flagged off the laying of a 64 kilometres broadband fibre optic cable and placing landmarks of the state on Google maps.

The digital economy project according to the state government is worth N16 billion and will be financed by investors.

Mr Adeleke while inaugurating the projects said the state government was in partnership with an ICT firm, Oodua Infraco, for execution of the state’s digital economy projects.

The governor said the digital economy policy was designed to identify and apply information communication technology in various sectors of the state.

He added that his administration will encourage establishment of tech hubs and continue to support residents of the state who are interested in venturing into tech innovations.

“Permit me to note that this is the first time Osun state will be having an ICT Policy. The policy is designed to identify and apply information communication technology in various sectors of the state. Hence, the new policy has ICT in agriculture, education, health, environment, administration, infrastructure among others. This policy will change our state for the better,” he said.

“I am also unveiling the Osun State Tech Innovation policy. Many talented tech innovators abound in our state. The policy seeks to create an enabling environment for tech innovations. Hence, we will support establishment of tech hubs and ensure innovators secure much needed backing,” he added.

Mr Adeleke also promised to domesticate the Nigerian StartUps Act for new startups entrepreneurs to enjoy adequate financing from the government.

“As part of our digital economy drive, Osun is poised to be the first State to domesticate the Nigerian StartUps Act. This will be my first Executive Bill I will be forwarding to the State Assembly after this event. The Act is programmed to ensure that new start ups promoters and entrepreneurs secure desired mentoring and financing. The law once domesticated will enhance the goals of both the ICT and the Tech Innovation policy,” he noted.

“As e-commerce is at the heart of the digital economy, my administration also launched the Osun Google Mapping project. This is to ensure that Osun businesses and landmarks are placed on Google maps to start with. When I took over in November, 2022, Osun Goggle Mapping coverage was below 30 percent. I am happy to record that Osun Mapping coverage is today above 50 percent. When we are to launch Phase 2, I will host e-commerce giants in Nigeria alongside Goggle Corporation.”

The governor said connection to the internet will be free for public institutions in the state when the project is completed.

“In line with the new National Broadband policy and the urgency of internet Fiber connectivity for Osun state, this government is waiving payment for Telecom Right of Way in return for free connectivity to our schools and health centers when the broadband project is completed.”

The Chairman of Oodua Infraco, Sammy Adigun, thanked the governor for initiating the digital economy policy.

Mr Adigun said the digital economy of Osun State would be developed after the completion of laying of the broadband cable

