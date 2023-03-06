The Federal High Court has announced the commencement of its Easter vacation.

The court’s Chief Information Officer, Catherine Christopher, said in a statement on Monday that the vacation would begin from 31 March till 17 April.

According to the statement, the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, John Tsoho, declared the vacation based on “the provisions of Order 46, Rule 4 (b) of the Federal High Court (Civil Procedures) Rules, 2019 (as amended).”

Court activities would resume on 18 April, the statement said.

Vacation judges

But the court has arranged for vacation judges that will attend to emergency cases, particularly suits of fundamental human rights during the judges’ Easter vacation.

While Ahmed Mohammed and Donatus Okorowo will preside over cases in Abuja during the Easter holiday, Tijjani Ringim and A. O. Awogboro, will hold the fort in Lagos division, where matters from the South-western region will be adjudicated on.

In Port Harcourt, Rivers State, where all emergency cases emanating from the South-south and South-east regions of the country will be heard, A.T Mohammed and S.I Mark, will hear such suits.

In the statement, Mr Tsoho advised the vacation judges and heads of divisions “to promptly refer to the Hon. Chief Judge all matters which they believe may require His Lordship’s urgent attention and directives.”

Read the full statement here:

*PRESS RELEASE*

*NOTIFICATION OF 2023 EASTER VACATION AND ROSTER FOR VACATION JUDGES.*

The Federal High Court announces its 2023 Easter Vacation and Roster for Vacation Judges.

According to a circular signed by the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, Hon. Justice John Terhemba Tsoho, the Court shall commence its Easter Vacation from Friday, 31st March, 2023 to Monday, 17th April, 2023.

This is Pursuant to the provisions of Order 46, Rule 4 (b) of the Federal High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules, 2019 (as amended).

The Court resumes sitting on Tuesday, 18th April, 2023 in all Judicial Divisions.

During the vacation period, the Abuja, Lagos and Port-Harcourt Judicial Divisions shall remain open to the public only for cases of extreme urgency.

The Abuja Judicial Division will cater for cases from the Federal Capital Territory, North Central, North Western and North Eastern parts of the Country.

The Lagos Division will cater for cases from all the South Western States, while the Port-Harcourt Judicial Division will cater for cases from all states within the South-South and South Eastern Geo-political Zones.

The following Hon. Judges will serve as Vacation Judges:

ABUJA JUDICIAL DIVISION

1. Hon. Justice A.R. Mohammed

2. Hon. Justice D.U. Okorowo

LAGOS JUDICIAL DIVISION

1. Hon. Justice T.G. Ringim

2. Hon. Justice A.O. Awogboro

PORT-HARCOURT JUDICIAL DIVISION

1. Hon. Justice A.T. Mohammed

2. Hon. Justice S.I. Mark

The Vacation Judges and Heads of Divisions are as usual advised to promptly refer to the Hon. Chief Judge all matters which they believe may require His Lordship’s urgent attention and directives.

The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, Honorable Justice John T. Tsoho, wishes his fellow lordships a wonderful vacation in advance.

Signed

Catherine Oby Christopher,PhD.

Assistant Director Information,

Federal High Court of Nigeria.

Sunday 5th March, 2023.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

