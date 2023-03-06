The Labour Party (LP) in Delta State has disassociated itself from rumours making the rounds that it was negotiating with Governor Ifeanyi Okowa ahead of the 11 March governorship election in the state.

The LP State Chairman, Tony Ezeagwu, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in an interview on Monday in Asaba, the state capital, that there was no truth in the rumours.

He said the LP and its supporters in the state remained resolute in their determination to win the governorship election and would never divert their support to any other party.

“The Labour Party in Delta held a meeting yesterday where we discussed the rumours making the rounds that our party candidate, Ken Pela is a stooge to Governor Okowa.

“The same rumour being peddled also alleged that my humble self has been settled with one million naira to surrender our support to the PDP.

“I want the public to know that the Labour party in Delta has no business with Governor Okowa, the PDP or any other party in the state.

“As a party, we have not discussed anything of such with Okowa, we have not even held any meeting with him and we don’t intend to do so”, Mr Ezeagwu said.

The chairman advised the public, especially the LP supporters to disregard the rumours.

According to him, the rumour was being peddled by people who he said were envious of the “popularity and general acceptance” of the LP in the state.

He said: “Those spreading these rumours are simply terrified and afraid because they are being hunted by what the Labour party did to them at the last presidential election.”

Mr Ezeagwu said some mischievous politicians in the state were hell-bent to bring down the LP ahead of the governorship election in the state.

He said the party in Delta has no dealing or agreement with either the PDP or the APC as far as the March 11 governorship election was concerned.

“Let me state it categorically clear that the Labour party in Delta is going into the 11 March governorship election with a mandate to win with our candidate.

“We remained in total support and solidarity with our governorship candidate, Ken Pela, and we are confident of victory with our teeming supporters”, Mr Ezeagwu said.

(NAN)

